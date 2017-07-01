 jump to example.com

10th inning grand slam sinks Hillcats

Published Saturday, Jul. 1, 2017, 11:06 pm

Lynchburg scored two runs in the top of the 10th to take a 7-5 lead in extras, but Shane Hoelscher hit a grand slam in the home half to give Frederick a 9-7 victory at Nymeo Field Saturday night.

lynchburg hillcatsIn a back-and-forth contest that saw four lead changes over the course of the game, the Hillcats trailed 5-3 following a Yermin Mercedes three-run homer in the sixth inning. Lynchburg rallied back with a pair of home runs. With one out in the seventh, Ka’ai Tom hit his eighth home run of the year over the right field fence to cut it to 5-4. Martin Cervenka led off the eighth inning with a home run to tie it at 5-all and force extra innings.

In the 10th, Sicnarf Loopstok drew a leadoff walk and scored one batter later on a Cervenka double. Connor Marabell singled to drive in Cervenka and make it 7-5. However, it was not enough. Frederick loaded the bases with nobody out on a single and a pair of walks. Hoelscher sent a ball beyond the left field fence to end the game, 9-7.

Lynchburg initially held a 3-0 advantage. With two outs and the bases clear in the third, Willi Castro singled, and Loopstokdoubled for his team-leading 40th RBI of the season. The HIllcats plated two more in the fourth. Marabell singled, and Claudio Bautista produced an RBI double. He scored on a base hit by Ivan Castillo.

Argenis Angulo (3-2) took the loss, while Karl Triana (2-0) earned the win. Jordan Milbrath had two scoreless innings of middle relief for the Hillcats.

Lynchburg plays Frederick again Sunday at 6 p.m. Shane Bieber (4-1, 3.14) will start for the Hillcats against lefty Keegan Akin(6-5, 3.76). The game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com with pre-game coverage beginning at 5:50 p.m.

