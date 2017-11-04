#10 Miami rolls past #13 Virginia Tech, 28-10
Miami remains unbeaten and is now in firm control of the ACC Coastal Division after a convincing 28-10 win over #13 Virginia Tech Saturday night.
The 10th-ranked Hurricanes (8-0, 6-0 ACC) forced four Hokie turnovers, and overcame three interceptions from quarterback Malik Rosier, running for 219 yards.
Miami led 14-3 at the half, on an 8-yard TD pass from Rosier to Braxton Berrios and a 64-yard TD run by Travis Homer.
Virginia Tech (7-2, 3-2 ACC) got back to within 14-10 after converting a Rosier interception into a Josh Jackson 1-yard TD run at the 11:39 mark of the third quarter.
It was all Miami from there. Rosier connected with Christopher Herndon IV on a 43-yard touchdown pass at the 7:00 mark of the third to go up 21-10, and a Rosier 13-yard TD run 26 seconds into the fourth pushed the margin to 28-10.
The Hokies gained just 299 yards. Jackson was 20-for-32 passing for 197 yards with two interceptions.
