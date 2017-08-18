 jump to example.com

10 everyday exercises to stay fit for life

Published Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 7:56 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

exerciseIt’s a well-regarded truth: if you want to stay healthy and active, you must exercise. Exercise, no matter what form, can lead to improvements in your physical and mental fitness. It helps build strength, enhance flexibility and stamina, boost your immune system and memory, and help you sleep better. Here are 10 exercises you should perform if you want such results.

 

1. Box jumps

Box jumps are a great way to build muscles in your lower body. By strengthening the muscles in your legs, they help boost agility and your sense of balance. What’s more, box jumping can burn up to 800 calories per hour. Compare that to walking, which burns up to 300 calories per hour.

 

2. Planks

Planks help strengthen and improve the posture of your middle body. They remove excess fat from the area and shape your waistline.

 

3. Thoracic rotation

This exercise focuses on your upper body. It helps build muscles and connective tissues, and as such, can help those who tend to hunch or slouch.

 

4. Hip raises

Hip raises are recommended for people who tend to sit a lot, such as those who work in offices. This exercise helps combat the negative effects of sitting, such as tight muscles in hips, and weak muscles in your backside. It prevents your pelvis from tilting forward, and your belly from sticking outwards.

 

5. Spider push-ups

Spider push-ups target the muscles in your upper and middle body. They also help develop joint mobility and flexibility. It also helps build your pectoral muscles, your deltoids, and your triceps.

 

6. Pull-ups

Pull-ups are a popular choice for fitness builders. They help strengthen muscles in your arms and upper body. They help build stamina and grip strength and burn fat.

 

7. Squats

Squats are beneficial for your body’s health in multiple ways. Squatting helps in the circulation of the blood in your body and in digestion. While squats focus mainly on your leg muscles, they help release hormones that promote muscle growth all around the body. They also help burn fat, improve flexibility, and enhance your sense of balance. Additionally, squatting requires no equipment and puts no strain on your back.

 

8. Jumping jacks

For most fitness builders, Jumping jacks aren’t taken seriously. However, you’ll find that they hold several benefits for your health. Jumping jacks improve your heart rate, and help prevent cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity. They reduce the risk of osteoporosis by strengthening your bones and help build stamina and endurance.

 

9. Hip-bridges

This form of exercising targets the core and the glutes of your body. They help build flexibility and muscles around your hips and are a great way to warm-up.

 

10. Walking

Walking is something many experts suggest for those seeking to improve their overall health. Walking on a daily basis boosts your metabolic rate, helping your burn fat. They help build muscles in your lower body and enhance the cognitive functionality of your body.

These exercises are perfect if you want to maintain a healthy, fit body. If you want to help enhance your performance while exercising, then you may consider a list of injectable steroids – Steroids Evo.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Herring asks Congress to protect authority to prosecute sex trafficking
EMS alumna leads clergy protest in Charlottesville
Hillcats capitalize on opportunities in 10-6 win
Squirrels swept by Senators
WTJU special broadcast seeks collective healing
McGowin blanks Salem as P-Nats take series
McAuliffe asks legislators for input, cooperation on Medicaid expansion
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Interview with “Deej” director Robert Rooy
Update on equine herpes myeloencephalopathy in Virginia
McAuliffe statement on offshore drilling
Want to move abroad? You will need this information
Breaking: Charlottesville to make ‘major announcement’ on Lee statue
David Swanson: Creative Anti-Nazism
Coach’s Corner with Bronco Mendenhall moves to Birdwood Grill
Liberty adds more games to future football schedules
ACC announces Olympic sports coverage for fall season
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 