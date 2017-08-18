10 everyday exercises to stay fit for life

It’s a well-regarded truth: if you want to stay healthy and active, you must exercise. Exercise, no matter what form, can lead to improvements in your physical and mental fitness. It helps build strength, enhance flexibility and stamina, boost your immune system and memory, and help you sleep better. Here are 10 exercises you should perform if you want such results.

1. Box jumps

Box jumps are a great way to build muscles in your lower body. By strengthening the muscles in your legs, they help boost agility and your sense of balance. What’s more, box jumping can burn up to 800 calories per hour. Compare that to walking, which burns up to 300 calories per hour.

2. Planks

Planks help strengthen and improve the posture of your middle body. They remove excess fat from the area and shape your waistline.

3. Thoracic rotation

This exercise focuses on your upper body. It helps build muscles and connective tissues, and as such, can help those who tend to hunch or slouch.

4. Hip raises

Hip raises are recommended for people who tend to sit a lot, such as those who work in offices. This exercise helps combat the negative effects of sitting, such as tight muscles in hips, and weak muscles in your backside. It prevents your pelvis from tilting forward, and your belly from sticking outwards.

5. Spider push-ups

Spider push-ups target the muscles in your upper and middle body. They also help develop joint mobility and flexibility. It also helps build your pectoral muscles, your deltoids, and your triceps.

6. Pull-ups

Pull-ups are a popular choice for fitness builders. They help strengthen muscles in your arms and upper body. They help build stamina and grip strength and burn fat.

7. Squats

Squats are beneficial for your body’s health in multiple ways. Squatting helps in the circulation of the blood in your body and in digestion. While squats focus mainly on your leg muscles, they help release hormones that promote muscle growth all around the body. They also help burn fat, improve flexibility, and enhance your sense of balance. Additionally, squatting requires no equipment and puts no strain on your back.

8. Jumping jacks

For most fitness builders, Jumping jacks aren’t taken seriously. However, you’ll find that they hold several benefits for your health. Jumping jacks improve your heart rate, and help prevent cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity. They reduce the risk of osteoporosis by strengthening your bones and help build stamina and endurance.

9. Hip-bridges

This form of exercising targets the core and the glutes of your body. They help build flexibility and muscles around your hips and are a great way to warm-up.

10. Walking

Walking is something many experts suggest for those seeking to improve their overall health. Walking on a daily basis boosts your metabolic rate, helping your burn fat. They help build muscles in your lower body and enhance the cognitive functionality of your body.

