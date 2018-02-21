#1 Virginia shakes off upset-minded Georgia Tech

Top-ranked Virginia had to work a little harder than expected, but was eventually able to fend off upset-minded Georgia Tech, 65-54, on Wednesday.

Playing the program’s first home game as a #1 team in more than 35 years, UVA (25-2, 14-1 ACC) had been a 15-point favorite coming in, but led just 31-30 at the half, and the lead was still just four into the final 10 minutes.

Georgia Tech (11-17, 4-11 ACC) would shoot just 4-of-15 from the floor the rest of the way. The Yellow Jackets have now lost 10 of their last 11 games.

Senior center Ben Lammers had a banner night in defeat, scoring 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting and pulling down seven rebounds in 39 minutes.

Lammers had scored just four points on 1-of-5 shooting from the floor in Georgia Tech’s 64-48 loss in Atlanta last month.

Ty Jerome had 18 points, 15 in the second half, to pace Virginia, shooting 5-of-9 from the floor and dishing out five assists in 38 minutes.

UVA shot 47.9 percent from the floor (23-of-48) for the game and hit on 50 percent (7-of-14) of its three-point attempts.

Georgia Tech 43.1 percent (22-of-51) from the floor and 30.8 percent (4-of-13) from three-point range.





