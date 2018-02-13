#1 Virginia wins at Miami, 59-50

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

Virginia won its first game as a top-ranked team in more than 35 years, getting 22 points off the bench from De’Andre Hunter in a 59-50 win at Miami on Tuesday.

The ‘Hoos (24-2, 13-1 ACC) took control with a 13-0 first-half run that sent them into the break up 27-16 at the half, with Miami shooting just 21.4 percent from the floor (6-of-28) in the opening 20 minutes.

The Hurricanes (18-7, 7-6 ACC) would close to within three with a 10-2 run out of the locker room, but Hunter’s huge second half – 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting – was the difference.

Hunter, a 6’7” redshirt freshman, logged 30 minutes off the bench, and scored 12 of 14 UVA points in one stretch, as Virginia built as much as a 15-point lead, after a four-point play by Hunter put the margin at 55-40 with 3:02 left.

Miami shot 63.2 percent from the floor in the second half (12-of-19), but committed seven second-half turnovers.







Virginia shot 45.8 percent (22-of-48) from the floor for the game, and had a 32-24 advantage over the bigger ‘Canes on the boards.

Kyle Guy added 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting for UVA, which got six points and seven assists from Ty Jerome.

Chris Lykes had a career-high 19 points for Miami.

Team Notes

Virginia improved to 24-2 and 13-1 ACC

UVA is 21-3 all-time in the 12 weeks as the top-ranked team

UVA clinched a double bye and top-four seed for the ACC Tournament

UVA is 8-1 on the road, including 7-0 in ACC action

UVA’s seven-game ACC road winning streak is its longest since winning eight straight in 2014-15

Virginia limited its 25th opponent to less than 50 percent shooting (Miami – 38.3%)

UVA has an ACC-leading 33-19 road mark in league play over the past six seasons

UVA has held 20 opponents to 60 points or less

UVA is 10-12 all-time vs. Miami

UVA is 2-7 all-time against the Hurricanes in Coral Gables

Ten of the last 11 meetings between the teams have been decided by nine points or less

UVA led 27-16 at the half and improved to 22-0 when leading at the half

The 16 first-half points allowed by UVA marked a season low

UVA held Miami scoreless for 7:21 of the first half

Player Notes

De’Andre Hunter (22 points) reached double figures in nine ACC games

The 22 points by Hunter marked an ACC high in league play

Kyle Guy (13 points) has reached double figures in 23 games

Guy extended his made 3-pointer streak to 26 games, most for a UVA player since Sean Singletary’s 26-game streak (2006-08)

Related Stories