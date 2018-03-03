#1 Virginia finishes off 17-1 run in ACC with win over Notre Dame

#1 Virginia won an ACC-record 17th conference game, finishing off Notre Dame late in a 62-57 triumph in Charlottesville on Saturday.

The ‘Hoos (28-2, 17-1 ACC) led by as many as 11 in the first half, but the Irish (18-13, 8-10 ACC) led 43-39 with 13:09 to go on a Matt Farrell three-pointer.

A 14-4 Virginia run put the Cavaliers back on top by six, at 53-47, on a pair of Devon Hall free throws with 7:31 to go, but it would tighten up from there.

A Bonzie Colson jumper with 3:27 left cut the deficit to one, at 55-54, and after a Hall layup and a pair of free throws by Isaiah Wilkins, another Farrell three would cut the lead to two, at 59-57, with 2:26 to go.

Notre Dame missed its final four shots, including a pair of contested threes by Farrell and Colson, and De’Andre Hunter went 3-of-4 at the line in the final 20 seconds to close things out.

Colson had a monster afternoon in his second game back from a broken left foot that cost him 15 games, scoring a game-high 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting to go with 15 rebounds in 37 minutes.

He didn’t get much help from his teammates, though, as Notre Dame shot just 35.8 percent for the game (19-of-53), connecting on 7-of-24 (29.2 percent) from three-point range.

Hall had 17 points, six assists and five rebounds in 37 minutes to pace Virginia, which shot 42 percent (21-of-50) from the floor and 45.5 percent (5-of-11) from three-point range.

Ty Jerome had 13 points, and Hunter added 10 off the bench for UVA, which next plays on Thursday in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.





