 jump to example.com

#1 Villanova beats #12 UVA at the buzzer, 61-59

Published Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 3:29 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva basketballDonte DiVincenzo tipped in a Josh Hart miss as the buzzer sounded to lift #1 Villanova to a 61-59 win over #12 UVA on Sunday.

Virginia (16-4) had led by as many as 12 in the second half, but the defending national champion Wildcats, struggling from the field most of the way, were kept in the game by interesting officiating – hitting on 20-of-24 at the foul line, while the Cavs were just 3-of-3.

‘Nova finally got some shots outside of the charity stripe falling in a 13-0 run over a 4:33 stretch of the second half that put the ‘Cats on top, 50-49, fittingly on a pair of free throws by Jalen Brunson, who was 9-for-10 at the line on the afternoon.

It was a back-and-forth affair from there. A Brunson layup with 37 seconds left gave Villanova (20-2) a 59-57 lead.

UVA coach Tony Bennett decided against calling timeout, and freshman Ty Jerome, who finished with a career-high 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, worked the ball into the lane and hit a tough runner to tie the game at 59 with 17 seconds left.

Villanova coach Jay Wright called timeout with 11.5 seconds left, and set up a play for leading scorer Josh Hart, who drove past Devon Hall into the lane but missed a driving layup with just over a second to go.

DiVincenzo had a clean look at the tip, and the ball left his fingertip with a tenth of a second left before rolling around the rim and falling in as the final buzzer sounded.

The game officials reviewed the play on the TV monitor to confirm before finally counting the basket.

It was a disappointing loss for Virginia, which shot 50 percent from the field (25-of-50) and held ‘Nova to 42.5 percent shooting on the day (17-of-40), though the Wildcats did shoot a lights-out 13-of-18 (72.2 percent) in the second half.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Spike in U.S. oil production pushes gas prices down

Gas prices in much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast have followed the national average downward over the past week as U.S. oil production increases.

Virginia Democrats speak out on Trump executive order on Muslim refugees, travel

Virginia Democrat leaders spoke out on President Trump’s executive order barring refugees and travelers from certain Muslim countries.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Preview of #12 UVA at #1 Villanova

Chris Graham and Scott German break down #12 UVA at #1 Villanova on the Street Knowledge podcast.

Equality Virginia recognizes Virginians leading LGBT equality efforts

Equality Virginia will honor the 2017 class of OUTstanding Virginians on April 1.

House Republicans kill bill to rig Virginia Electoral College votes

A Republican whose bill would rig Virginia’s electoral college system today asked a House committee to kill his own bill.

Update: Second victim in Waynesboro drug overdoses dead

The second victim in a suspected Commerce Avenue drug overdose incident has died, according to Waynesboro Police.

Poll: A third of American voters already back Trump impeachment

More than a third of American voters already back the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

Republicans advance bill to rig Electoral College

Virginia's congressional districts are already rigged. Now House Republicans are pushing through a bill to rig the Electoral College.

Poll: Virginia voters not thinking 2017 state elections just yet

Most of you seem to have no idea that there are state elections in Virginia in 2017, much less have an opinion on who should win.

Poll: Virginia looks unfavorably on President Trump

A new Roanoke College Poll has Virginians looking unfavorably on President Donald Trump.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 