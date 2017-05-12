​Chiang goes seven again in 3-1 Lynchburg win

For the fifth straight start, Shao-Ching Chiang went at least seven innings and earned the victory as a result. The right-hander limited Myrtle Beach to one run on five hits in seven frames to guide the Hillcats to a 3-1 win at TicketReturn.com Field Friday.

All of Lynchburg’s offense occurred with three unearned runs in the fourth. After neither team scored in the first three stanzas,Connor Marabell opened the fourth with a single, and Martin Cervenka walked. With two on and nobody out, Andrew Calica laid down a bunt to the third-base side of the infield. A bad throw by Jesse Hodges allowed everyone to reach safely, and Marabellscored on the sequence. Three batters later, Willi Castro drove in a pair of runs with a two-out, line-drive single.

The Pelicans answered in the bottom of the fourth with back-to-back two-out doubles by Daniel Spingola and Matt Rose. That cut it to 3-1, which remained the score for the duration of the night.

Chiang (5-1, 1.74) struck out two and walked none before turning the ball over to Jared Robinson for the final two frames.Robinson retired all six men he faced, including three groundouts and two strikeouts, to earn his first save of the season. Chiangis now tied for the league lead with five wins and leads all pitchers with 0.65 walks per nine innings.

Lynchburg continues its three-game series at Myrtle Beach Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Matt Esparza (2-2, 2.32) will start for Lynchburg against Oscar De La Cruz (2-2, 3.68). Fans can listen to the game live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com with coverage beginning at 7.